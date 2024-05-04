Karnataka Asks CBI To Seek Other Nations' Help To Trace Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka government has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to seek other nations help to trace JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of allegedly raping multiple women.

Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister Deve Gowda, left the country after videos showing him allegedly harassing women surfaced on social media, triggering a huge row in the middle of the general election.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to extend all possible help to the victims in the case.

"I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims," Mr Gandhi said in his letter.

The scandal involves explicit videos that were allegedly shot by the MP and were circulated widely in the Hassan constituency.

This was followed up by a woman filing a police case against Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of sexual assault. She alleged she had been sexually abused multiple times between 2019 and 2022.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna misbehaved with her daughter over a video call and had "vulgar conversations" with her.