2 Killed, Several Students Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Karnataka

Karnataka: A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is on. (Representational)

Two persons were killed and scores of students were injured in a collision involving a college bus and a truck at Athani in the district on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred hardly a few metres away from a Second Pre-University College in Athani, when the bus was about to enter the premises.

The drivers of the bus and the truck were killed while the students escaped with minor injuries. They are being treated in a hospital, a senior police officer told PTI.

A case has been registered in this connection and an investigation is on.