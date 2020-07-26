Kargil Vijay Diwas Live Updates: PM Modi Pays TributesTo Jawans

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to jawans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his tributes for armymen on the ocassion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.







"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today's #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly," PM Modi tweeted.