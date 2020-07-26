Kargil Vijay Diwas Live Updates: PM Modi Pays TributesTo Jawans

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war. "I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped us win the Kargil war, will always be a source of inspiration for the armed forces," Singh told reporters. Along with the defence minister, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial.
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to jawans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his tributes for armymen on the ocassion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today's #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly," PM Modi tweeted.