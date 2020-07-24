Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Government's Online Quiz For Students

Kargil Vijay Diwas Day 2020: BSF soldiers pay homage war memorial in Srinagar (July 2019)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: India will celebrate the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. People across the country, on that day, remember and pay homage to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting Pakistani enemies. The Kargil War was fought during May-July of 1999, in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, along the Line of Control. This year a national level online quiz has been organised by the government, "to inculcate patriotism among students."

"Saluting the indomitable spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Kargil war. Take this informative quiz on #KargilVijayDiwas and remember the heroes of this Nation," the government website said on Twitter.

"Operation Vijay" was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country captured high outposts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil in 1999.

The Indian troops overcame insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and successfully recaptured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway from Pakistani intruders. 'Operation Vijay' flushed out the Pakistani intruders from Kargil and since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, every year since 1999, events are held across the country - from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari - in honour of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. A total of 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives during the war.

Last year, the theme of Kargil Vijay Diwas was 'Remember, Rejoice, Renew'. The Kargil War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to Kargil-Siachen sectors, and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy and plans, the Army had said.