'Hope Is Keeping The World Alive': Kareena Kapoor's Mother's Day Post

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan this morning shared a black-and-white picture of her two sons as she sent greetings to all "beautiful and strong mothers" on International Mother's Day.

In the picture shared on photo-sharing app Instagram, Taimur Ali Khan is seen holding his baby brother in his arms.

Along with photo, the "Angrezi Medium" actor wrote in Hindi: "The world is hinging on to hope"

"And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother's Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur are often seen twinning together and indulging in fun indoor activities amid the lockdown.

This is not the first time Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her baby son.

The actress has been strategically sharing pictures of her newborn. On the occasion of Women's Day, Kareena Kapoor had shared a black and white picture of herself holding her baby boy and a few weeks later another picture of Saif Ail Khan and Taimur spending time with the newborn but sans the face.