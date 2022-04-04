Cop Ran Through Flames To Save Infant Amid Clashes In Rajasthan's Karauli

Constable Netresh Sharma rushed through the flames holding the child in his arms.

A Rajasthan Police constable is being lauded for saving an infant during communal violence in Karauli on Saturday. The constable - 31-year-old Netresh Sharma - took the baby from two women who were trapped in the area and ran through fire.

The violence broke out when a motorcycle rally began in the town to celebrate the Hindu new year.

"I was providing protection to the procession by leading the way on a motorcycle patrol. Suddenly, when the stone pelting began, I rushed back and found two people sitting on the road. They had been injured and requested me to take them to hospital which I did," Sharma told NDTV.

The policeman further said that shops were set on fire and cops were busy dousing the flames and rescuing people.

"I suddenly saw a house in the middle of two shops that were burning with two-three women trapped inside. One of them had a child in her arms. As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house," Sharma said.

"The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me," he added.

Sharma rushed through the flames holding the child in his arms and close to the chest. That photo soon became viral.

"The women followed me and then I handed the child back to them," he further said.

While his act of bravery is being lauded online as well as by the Rajasthan Police, the constable humbly said he was "merely doing my duty".

"In fact, I don't even know if the child was a boy or a girl," he told NDTV.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter are saluting the brave constable and demanding gallantry award for him. "Heartily salute to this brave jawan seen in the picture, who gave his life to save the child. I request the brave soldier should be given an award," a user tweeted.

"Netresh Sharma should be honoured with a promotion and gallantry award, he has saved the lives of 4 people without thinking about his life. He has increased the respect of Rajasthan Police, and people's confidence in them," another user posted on Twitter.

Curfew has been imposed in Karauli after the violence. The police have arrested 46 people and detained seven others in connection with Saturday's stone-pelting.

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said.

Mobile internet too has been suspended to check spread of rumours in Karauli, which is 170 km from state capital Jaipur.