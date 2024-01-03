Karan Adani Meets Revanth Reddy, Discusses Investment In Telangana

Karan Adani is the Managing Director Of Adani Ports & SEZ.

Adani Ports & SEZ's Managing Director Karan Adani and other representatives of the Adani Group met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday and discussed investment in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Telangana government will provide adequate facilities and subsidies to new industries for industrial development and employment generation. Karan Adani, who is the eldest son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, was accompanied by Ashish Rajvanshi, the CEO of Adani Defence And Aerospace.

The Adani Group's representatives told Mr Reddy and other members of the government who attended the meeting that the conglomerate will continue with the old projects in the state and is seeking necessary support from the government for the establishment of new ones.

The conglomerate had earlier held talks with the government to set up a data centre project and an aerospace park in the state and their progress was discussed during the meeting. Discussions were also held on setting up new projects.

Karan Adani said the group will set up industries and create jobs in Telangana irrespective of the party in power.

Some of the others who attended the meeting were Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary to the Chief Minister Shahnawaz Qasim, And Officer On Special Duty to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy.