Karambir Singh Is The New Navy Chief. Know All About Him

Karambir Singh was earlier Commander in Chief of the Eastern Naval Command.

Karambir Singh takes over as the Chief of the Naval Staff from Admiral Sunil Lanba who retires today after four decades of distinguished service. With a career spanning over 37 years, Karambir Singh served as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at the headquarters in New Delhi before moving to Vishakhapatnam last year as the Eastern Naval Commander. After his appointment as Navy Chief, Karambir Singh said that his endeavour would be toward providing the nation a Navy that is strong, capable and which is ready to meet any security challenge in the maritime domain. "It is a matter of great honour and pride for me to take charge as the 24th Chief of Naval Staff. My predecessors with their perseverance have made sure that the Navy has a very solid foundation and reaches new heights," said Karambir Singh.

Know more about Navy Chief Karambir Singh:

1. Born to an Indian Air Force officer in Punjab's Jalandhar, Karambir Singh is a second generation military officer.

2. He went to the Barnes School in Nasik, before joining the National Defence Academy in Pune, where he was in the Hunter Squadron.

3. An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai, Karambir Singh Singh had commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980.

4. Karambir Singh is one of the most decorated Admirals and with several honours to his credit like Param Vishist Seva Medal, Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Operation Vijay Medal and Operation Parakram Medal among others.

5. Karambir Singh went on to command many frontline Navy warships like Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, Missile Corvette INS Vijaydurg and two Guided Missile Destroyers INS Rana and INS Delhi.

6. His other important flag appointments include Chief of Staff of the Tri-Services Unified Command at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and as the Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG).

7. The "Grey Eagle" (senior-most serving naval aviator) of the Navy, Karambir Singh is the first helicopter pilot to become chief of Naval Staff. As a helicopter pilot, he has flown Chetaks and Kamovs.

Karambir Singh was picked as Navy Chief on the grounds of merit over seniority, a move that prompted Vice Admiral Bimal Verma - the tri-services commander in the Andaman islands - to move the Armed Forces Tribunal. However, while agreeing to hear his case, the Armed Forces tribunal has allowed Admiral Karambir Singh to take over. The next hearing in the case is on July 17 when the government plans to produce documents to explain why they did not go by seniority in picking Admiral Karambir Singh.