Kanwaria Dies, 3 Injured After Electric Shock Near Indore

A kanwaria pilgrim died and three others suffered severe electric shock while dancing atop a vehicle to DJ music. The men came in contact with a high tension electric wire on the Mhow-Simrol Road, the police said.

The men were dancing on the roof on their own. But the DJ operator will be booked for negligence, as he should not have allowed them to climb on the vehicle's roof, said BS Birde, the police chief of Indore Rural.

"Kanwaria pilgrims were dancing to bhajans (devotional songs) atop two vehicles that had sound systems, without realising that a high-tension electricity line was passing above them," Simrol police station in-charge RS Bhadoriya said, reported PTI.

One of the men, Raunak, came in contact with the overhead high-tension power line when he raised his hand and died on the spot. Three others sustained injuries, and one of them has been admitted in hospital in a critical state, the official said.