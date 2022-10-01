PM, Yogi Adityanath Offer Condolences As 22 Die In UP Road Accident

At least 22 were were killed and several others injured after a tractor trolley overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered their condolences to the families of those who were killed in the accident.

PM Modi also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who were killed.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added.

The incident occurred in the evening near Bhadeuna village located within the Saar police station limits. The tractor-trolley, carrying about 50 people, was on its way to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a "mundan" ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur, officials said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the senior officers have been instructed to reach the spot immediately.

"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi tweeted.

"The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss," he added in his tweet.