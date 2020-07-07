Kanpur Police Release Pics Of Aides Of Gangster Vikas Dubey Accused Of Killing 8 Cops

Vikas Dubey and his aides allegedly opened fire on policemen killing 8 cops in an encounter

Police on Tuesday released photos of accomplices of the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case and gangster Vikas Dubey. Kanpur police also conducted a raid at the residence of Jai Bajpayee, a close aide of Vikas Dubey.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, informed that all personnel of the Chaubepur police station are under the scope of investigation in connection with the encounter, in which Vikas Dubey, along with his men allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest Vikas Dubey.

UP ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that 40 teams of UP Police and Special Task Force (STF) are working on the case.

"Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices we will not sit quietly. 40 teams and STF are working. We are collecting info on Vikas Dubey's accomplices and family members. Where did they get such a huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home. We are working on every detail," Mr Kumar said.

"The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country-made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," he added.

Even after 80 hours, UP Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad are yet to discover the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which had gone to arrest him on Thursday night. Eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, were killed in the incident.