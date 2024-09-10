2-Year-Old, Playing Outside Home, Crushed Under Wheels Of Neighbour's Car In UP

The driver didn't stop even after the impact and crushed the girl under the wheels.

A two-year-old girl was mowed down by a car while she was playing outside her house today in Uttar Pradesh. The toddler was sitting on the road when her neighbour's car approached her, she stood up when it came very close to her but the car hit her before she could move away, showed CCTV footage. The driver didn't stop even after the impact and crushed the girl under the wheels. She died on the spot.

A motorbike was also seen passing her by before the car knocked her down.

Her family - that has been living in the Barra 7 area of Kanpur for the last ten years - was inside the house as she lay motionless on the road covered in her blood.

"He hit my child with his car and drove away. He should have taken her (to a hospital) for humanity's sake," said Rohit Singh, the girl's father.

Mr Singh said that the car belonged to one of their neighbours.

A crowd gathered at the spot as the police arrived to investigate the case.

The accused and his car have been missing since the accident.

Read | On Camera, Car Runs Over Toddler Playing With Mother Outside Noida Home

Earlier this year, a one-year-old girl was critically wounded after she was hit by a car while she was playing outside her house in a residential area of Noida.

The video of the incident showed the child sitting outside her house along with her mother when she was hit by the car. The driver ran her over while trying to park the car.

- With inputs from Arun Agarwal.