Delhi Woman Was With Friend At Time Of Accident, She Fled: Sources

Delhi's Anjali Singh, whose death after being dragged by a car for 13 km has sparked massive outrage, was not alone when her scooter met with an accident, sources have said.

In a new twist to the capital shocker, which took place in the early hours of this New Year, investigators have found that 20-year-old Anjali was with a friend when a Maruti Baleno car hit her scooter. The friend, sources said, received minor injuries in the crash and fled the scene.

Anjali's leg, investigators said, got stuck in the axle of the car and she was dragged along with the vehicle.

Police sources said they have tracked down the woman and will record her statement as part of the probe.

The new findings came to the fore when police were preparing a route map to get more clarity on what happened that night.

The probe into the incident, which has yet again prompted questions on the safety of women in Delhi, is throwing up new twists daily.

The investigation has so far found that the accident took place at Sultanpuri in west Delhi. The five men in the car have admitted that they were drunk at the time of the crash. Panicked, they drove away, unaware that Anjali was dragged along, the accused have told police.

Deepak Khanna, who was at the wheel, has reportedly told police that as they drove away, he felt "something was stuck", but others dismissed him.