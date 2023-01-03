Delhi Car Horror: Centre's Probe Into Why Cops Could Not Stop it

The report of the inquiry will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the police said.

An internal police inquiry has been ordered in the shocking case of a Delhi woman being dragged under a car for over an hour on New Year's morning. The report of the inquiry will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the police said.

Senior Delhi police officer Shalini Singh will be in charge of the inquiry. Ms Singh will probe how many police calls were made that night and what was the cops' response time. An investigation has also been ordered to find out why no policemen or PCR vans were present in the 12-13 km stretch on which the woman was dragged.

According to the police, statements of all the officers involved in the probe will be recorded to determine if there has been any negligence on their part.

Ms Singh and her team inspected the 13-km-long stretch from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala along which the 20-year-old woman was dragged after her two-wheeler was hit by a car.

A complete report will be prepared and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs and action will be initiated against the police if any negligence of duty comes to light.

The five men who were in the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, have been arrested. They told the police that they fled the spot after the accident without realising that Anjali was dragged along. The woman's family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted as well.