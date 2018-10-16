Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked In Bihar, Some People Injured: Report

Some people have been injured and several vehicles were vandalised in the attack on Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy, news agency ANI reported

All India | | Updated: October 16, 2018 19:54 IST
Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked In Bihar, Some People Injured: Report

Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy came under attack in Bihar, news agency ANI reported

Patna: 

Former JNU student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy was attacked in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday. Some people have been injured and several vehicles were vandalised in the attack, news agency ANI reported.

Mr Kumar, 31, is expected to debut in national elections next year as a Communist Party of India candidate.

Earlier this week, a case was filed against him for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor and a security guard at AIIMS in Patna on Sunday.

Mr Kumar denied the charges and said called them "political vendetta".

