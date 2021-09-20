Kanhaiya Kumar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani To Join Congress: Sources

Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani will join the Congress - likely during an event on October 2 - party sources told NDTV this evening.

They were scheduled to join on September 28, but that date has now been pushed to next month.

Mr Mevani - a Dalit leader who represents the Vadgam constituency - could be made a Working President of the party's state unit, sources added.

Whatever his final role may be, Mr Mevani's joining is further evidence of the Congress' focus on vote bank mathematics ahead elections in seven states next year, including Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The Dalit community is a significant percentage of the population in each state.

Mr Kumar - earlier President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's students' union and now with the CPM - is expected to bring a few other Left leaders with him when he jumps to the Congress.

News of Mr Mevani and Mr Kumar's expected joining underscores the Congress's push to recruit young and dynamic faces ahead of state elections in 2022 and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Congress sources have said Mr Kumar has already met Rahul Gandhi - twice in two weeks - and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - to discuss his future role in the party.

The passionate youth leader contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from his hometown of Begusarai in Bihar but lost to the BJP's Giriraj Singh.