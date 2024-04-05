Kangana Ranaut Says Subhas Chandra Bose Was 'India's First PM', Internet Reacts

Kangana Ranaut's remarks have faced criticism from people online. (File)

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken views, has once again stirred controversy with her latest statement. The Bollywood actress, who has been fielded by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi, shocked many when she claimed in an event that Subhas Chandra Bose was India's first Prime Minister and not Jawaharlal Nehru.

The clip from the interview has gone viral on social media, where she says, "Let me clear this first. When we gained independence, where did the first Prime Minister of India, Subhash Chandra Bose, go?" Despite attempts by the interviewer to correct her, she insisted, "No, please clarify this today. Where did he go?"

Ms Ranaut's remarks have faced criticism from people online.

“I pray to God that the respected people of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh use their votes correctly,” someone else wrote.

Subhas Chandra Bose died on August 18, 1945, before India gained independence on August 15, 1947. Jawaharlal Nehru became India's first Prime Minister in 1951 and served the role till 1964.