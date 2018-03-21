Kangana Ranaut, Ayesha Shroff Drawn Into Call Data (CDR) Scam: 10 Facts

Kangana Ranaut said a proper investigation must be done before "drawing assumptions".
New Delhi: Ayesha Shroff, the wife of actor Jackie Shroff, has been summoned by the police in Maharashtra's Thane in connection with a Call Detail Record scam. Her name, along with that of actor Kangana Ranaut, has come up during the questioning of a lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, who was arrested last week. The scandal involves the extraction of call details from private detectives and surfaced in January when four detectives were arrested on a tip-off. Earlier this month, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui emphatically denied being a part of the racket and paying to spy on his wife.
Following are the latest updates in the Call Detail Record scam:
The names of Kangana Ranaut and Ayesha Shroff came up when the police were checking the mobile phone of Rizwan Siddiqui.
Responding to the reports, Kangana Ranaut said a proper investigation must be done before "drawing assumptions".
The Press Trust of India reported that the actress was said to have shared actor Hrithik Roshan's number with Rizwan Siddiqui, who had been her lawyer.
"When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame...," Kangana Ranaut said in a statement.
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were believed to have been in a relationship in the past and have had a public and very ugly row.
Siddiqui reportedly told the police that Ayesha Shroff had sourced the call records of an actor Sahil Khan, from an unidentified person.
Apart from Rizwan Siddiqui, the police have arrested 11 more people, mainly private detectives.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has denied that he acquired call records of his wife's phone through his lawyer by hiring a private detective to track her contacts and movements. He called the allegations "random" on social media.
The police say the accused have revealed the names of other Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and even politicians.
They allegedly told the police that they sold the illegally sourced data for Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.