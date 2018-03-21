Kangana Ranaut, Ayesha Shroff Drawn Into Call Data (CDR) Scam: 10 Facts

Kangana Ranaut said a proper investigation must be done before "drawing assumptions".

New Delhi: Ayesha Shroff, the wife of actor Jackie Shroff, has been summoned by the police in Maharashtra's Thane in connection with a Call Detail Record scam. Her name, along with that of actor Kangana Ranaut, has come up during the questioning of a lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, who was arrested last week. The scandal involves the extraction of call details from private detectives and surfaced in January when four detectives were arrested on a tip-off. Earlier this month, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui emphatically denied being a part of the racket and paying to spy on his wife.