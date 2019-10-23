3 Accused In Kamlesh Tiwari's Killing Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered at his residence in Lucknow.

A local court in Lucknow late on Tuesday night remanded three alleged conspirators in Kamlesh Tiwari's killing to 14-day judicial custody.

The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad produced the accused- Maulana Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Pathan- at the residence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate. They were arrested from Surat and flown to Lucknow on transit remand.

The judge initially remanded them to 14-day judicial custody and later, on the plea of the investigators, also remanded them to four-day police custody for interrogation. The judicial custody is inclusive of the police custody and the police custody will begin on Wednesday morning.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.