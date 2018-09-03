"Kamdar Prime Minister Destroyed India's Economy": Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal said the ruling BJP was the biggest non-performing asset (NPA) of the country.

All India | | Updated: September 03, 2018 04:28 IST
"Uninformed allegations make for good sound bytes," Kapil Siba tweeted. (File)

New Delhi: 

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "so-called kamdar" had destroyed India's economy with no jobs and no solutions to rising unemployment.

Mr Sibal's remark comes amid the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, as PM Modi on Saturday slammed the UPA government for generating bad loans and leaving behind a legacy of non-performing assets. 

"Uninformed allegations make for good sound bytes; only evidence of Modiji's frustration. The so-called kamdar has destroyed India's economy. No jobs and no solutions in sight," The Congress leader tweeted, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister who prides in calling himself a "kamdar", or a relentless worker.

