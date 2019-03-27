'Don't Spare Him If Won't Deliver': Kamal Nath On Son Contesting His Seat

Congress is likely to field Nakul Nath from Chhindwara seat for Lok Sabha Elections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he is handing over the responsibility of Chhindwara to his son Nakul Nath and people are free to take him to task if he fails to live up to their expectations.

Kamal Nath, on a three-day visit to Chhindwara -- from where he has been elected nine times to Parliament -- was attending a tribal meet on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister said: "Since I have the responsibility of the entire state, I am handing over the responsibility of Chhindwara to Nakul Nath. Agar ye kaam nahin kare to iske kapde fadiyega (If he doesn't perform well, take him to task)."

According to political analysts, the Congress is likely to field Nakul Nath from his father's seat for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "In 2019, the MP government will move in a new direction. We'll ensure that development work is initiated wherever required," he said.

Wednesday is the last day of his visit to Chhindwara. In the last two days, he attended a number of programmes in the area.

