Ratul Puri's Enforcement Directorate Custody Extended By 3 Days

A Delhi court on Monday extended by three days the Enforcement Directorate custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Mr Puri for three more days.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 4 and his custody was ending today.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

