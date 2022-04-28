Kamal Nath Steps Down As Congress Legislature Party Chief

The Congress said Kamal Nath's resignation has been accepted by Sonia Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who was occupying two party posts, has been relieved of one under the party's "One man one post" rule. He has now stepped down from the post of the leader of the Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh and will continue as the state Congress chief.

In a letter today, the Congress said his resignation from the post has been accepted by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The letter from senior leader KC Venugopal also said Dr Govind Singh has now been appointed to the post of the Legislature Party leader.

Mr Nath, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been heading the Congress state unit even after the party's victory in the 2018 assembly elections.

It fuelled the party's rift with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who after the election victory had aspired to the top post but later modified it to the post of the state party chief.

But with the party deciding to back Mr Nath in the party post as well, Mr Scindia joined the BJP with 22 loyalist MLAs, bringing down the government of Mr Nath.

After the BJP came to power in the state, Mr Nath became the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.