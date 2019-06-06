For VIP Temple Visit By Kamal Nath's Relatives, 6-Car Convoy, Ambulance

Six cars were seen escorting Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's relatives to a temple.

Highlights Kamal Nath's nephew, niece visited famous temple in Ujjain on Tuesday Were given VIP treatment complete with security, ambulance escort BJP alleges serious misuse of government machinery

At least six cars, including an ambulance and three police escorts, were seen tearing through Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday - all for a temple visit by relatives of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has now come under opposition fire which has accused the Congress administration of scandalous misuse of government machinery.

Kamal Nath's nephew and niece were given the VIP treatment when they came for a visit to the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Before that, they also prayed at the Mangalnath temple for half an hour - accompanied by an elaborate entourage of police officers and government officials.

According to sources, the fear of the new government runs so deep that no one in the state bureaucracy wanted to risk the consequences of not having provided the adequate facilities to the special guests.

But no one in the administration of either temple even knew the names of the people visiting. Sources said the official letter issued to the Mahakaleshwar temple only mentions that the family of Chief Minister Kamal Nath was about to visit.

Kamal Nath's relatives prayed at the Mahakaleshwar and Mangalnath temples in Madhya Pradesh.

According to government rules, relatives of ministers are not covered under any official security protocols. There is no provision to give them any VIP treatment either.

The resurgent opposition BJP, which scored a stunning sweep in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state just months after Congress snagged the state with a wafer thin majority in the assembly elections, has raised the issue already, attacking the state government.

"Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, who is under the IT lens, was given such kind of treatment in Madhya Pradesh where even patients are not getting ambulance. I think nothing can be more shameful than this," BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said.

"Five days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came here but they refused to give him such protocol. We will demand from the governor that the cost of the protocol should be deducted from the salary of Kamal Nath," he added.

The district administration is yet to respond to the controversy.

Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told NDTV that the issue was "some kind of misconception". "The rules that apply to everyone, apply to the chief minister's family as well. I don't think anybody was given any special or VIP facility. But if the local administration decided to give them a certain degree of security, I don't see a problem in that," he said.