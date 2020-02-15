'Manifesto Is For 5 Years, Not Months': Kamal Nath On Jyotiraditya Scindia's Remark

Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2018 (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday responded to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's remark that he will hit the streets if the promises made by his party were not fulfilled, saying the election manifesto talked about the work the government will undertake over the period of five years, not months.

"The manifesto is for five years, right? It's not for five months," he told news agency ANI when asked about Mr Scindia's remark.

Mr Scindia, addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, called the party's manifesto "sacred text".

"I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government; teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword," he said.

"If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he added.

Mr Scindia had engaged in a war of words with Mr Nath over the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. The tussle over the party chief's post made headlines last year after Mr Scindia openly supported the government's move ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, deviating from the party's stand on the matter.

Mr Scindia had also indicated his unhappiness with the state's relief measures for flood-hit farmers and objected to a government survey on crop loss. He had even appeared to supported a minister who alleged "outside interference" in government.

In October last year, Kamal Nath, in an interview to NDTV, had dismissed the infighting as a norm that exists in all political parties.

With inputs from ANI