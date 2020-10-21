Kamal Nath Never Listens To Rahul Gandhi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that former chief minister Kamal Nath has never listened to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI on Mr Nath's controversial remark, Mr Chouhan said, "Rahul Gandhi said it was unfortunate, while Kamal Nath ji is saying that's his opinion. He is not paying heed to the leader. This is indiscipline. I can't understand who will Congress workers listen to now, Rahul ji or Kamal Nath ji?"

He said that Kamal Nath made Rahul Gandhi a promise that farmers' loan will be waived off within 10 days but he did not fulfil that.

"He has never listened to Rahul Gandhi. He made him say that farmers' loan will be waived off within 10 days, but did not do it. It was said in the manifesto that unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 will be given to the unemployed youth but it was not given. When has he listened to him," Mr Chouhan said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nath refused to apologise after Rahul Gandhi condemned his remark on BJP leader Imarti Devi.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," he said.