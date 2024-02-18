Will Kamal Nath's BJP Move Lead To Exodus? Congress Works To Limit Damage

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari yesterday denied reports that Kamal Nath may join BJP

The buzz over veteran leader Kamal Nath's possible switchover to the BJP has put the Congress in damage control mode, with party leaders reaching out to MLAs to ensure that the senior leader's exit does not turn into a mass exodus months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar and other top leaders are speaking to MLAs one on one to hear out their grievances, according to sources. The focus is on MLAs, former legislators and Congress functionaries known to be close to Mr Nath and his son and MP Nakul Nath. A major chunk of MLAs switching over will weaken the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and also shield the turncoats from the anti-defection law.

Among those under the spotlight are former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Sukhdev Panse and MLAs Satish Singh Sikarwar, Sukhdev Panse, Sanjay Uikey, Nilesh Uikey, Sohan Valmiki, Vijay Chaure, Kamlesh Shah and Lakhan Ghangoriya.

Sajjan Singh Verma, former minister and former MP, has said that Mr Nath has not decided to join the BJP yet but made it amply clear that he will follow the veteran leader if he makes the big move.

"Only three things matter in politics -- Maan (pride), Samman (respect) and Swabhimaan (self-respect). When these are hurt, a leader is bound to take major decisions. As of now, Kamal Nath ji hasn't decided to join BJP. Whatever is doing the rounds is pure speculation. If a towering leader who has dedicated over 40 years of his life to the Congress doesn't get the respect he deserves, he is bound to take major decisions. I have been his follower for four decades and will follow him," he said.

Mr Verma and Mr Panse are among the MLAs who are currently in Delhi with Mr Nath.

Mr Nath and his son Nakul landed in Delhi last afternoon amid a wave of speculation that he may join the BJP. The switchover, if it eventually happens, will be another big jolt to the Congress ahead of the general election. More so, because the state in question here is Madhya Pradesh, a part of the heartland where the BJP is a formidable force and is looking to repeat its stellar show in the state polls last year.

If Mr Nath is followed into the BJP by a sizeable chunk of MLAs, it will be another big setback to the Congress after the Jyotiraditya Scindia-led mutiny brought down its government in 2020. Incidentally, Mr Nath helmed the Congress government back then.

Mr Nath's remarks to the media yesterday have only added to the buzz. "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first. You people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first," he said.

According to reports, the BJP leadership has been in touch with the Mr Nath for several weeks now.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress leadership, however, is putting up a brave front. "Can you dream of the third son of Indiraji (Gandhi) joining the BJP?" state party chief Jitu Patwari told reporters yesterday. He said Mr Nath stood with the Congress like a rock during the 2020 mutiny.

In his four-decades-long political career, Mr Nath has held several positions within the Congress, as well as in the central and state governments. His son, Nakul Nath, is currently Congress MP from Chhindwara, a stronghold of the veteran leader.