Video: Kamal Nath Cuts Temple-Shaped Cake, BJP Says "Insult To Dharma"

A video showed Kamal Nath cutting a four-tier, temple-shaped cake

A cake has landed Congress chief and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a political controversy. A video showed him cutting the four-tier, temple-shaped cake that had a saffron flag and an image of lord Hanuman on top.

Now, Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Kamal Nath of hurting sentiments by cutting the cake with several religious symbols on it.

"He (Kamal Nath) and his party are Bagula Bhagat (false devotees), who have nothing to do with god. He represents the same party that once opposed the construction of Ram Temple. But on realising that it was damaging them electorally, he turned into a Hanuman Bhakt. Can anyone imagine a birthday cake bearing the image of Lord Hanuman and also cutting the same cake? This amounts to insult to Sanatan Dharma and its followers," he said.

Kamal Nath will turn 76 on Thursday, but his supporters and party workers celebrated his birthday in advance at his house in his assembly constituency Chhindwara district on Tuesday.

Recently, a hymn singer (ragi) Manpreet Singh Kanpuri had lashed out at the organisers of a Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Indore's Khalsa College over an invite to Kamal Nath and honouring him. While raising the issue of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he had vowed not to return to Indore again.