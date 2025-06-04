Kamal Haasan To Address Press In Chennai Amid Row Before 'Thug Life' Release

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kamal Haasan will address media in Chennai today before releasing his film Thug Life amid controversy over his comments on Kannada's origin. Despite backlash, he defends his remarks as misinterpreted and insists on exercising his right to free expression.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is set to address the media in Chennai today at noon, just a day before the much-anticipated release of his film Thug Life. The press meet comes amid an ongoing row in Karnataka over Mr Haasan's recent remarks about the origin of the Kannada language, which has led to intense backlash and political uproar.

On Monday, Mr Haasan informed the Karnataka High Court that he would not release Thug Life in the state, even as discussions continue with the Karnataka Film Chamber to reach an amicable solution. The court had made a strong observation urging Mr Haasan to either apologise or withdraw his statement, but the veteran actor who had moved the court seeking security stood his ground, asserting there was no malice in his remarks.

Mr Haasan clarified that his comments - suggesting Kannada was born out of Tamil - were made during a promotional event out of love and admiration for the late Kannada superstar Rajkumar's family, particularly in the presence of his son Shivrajkumar. In a detailed letter addressed to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce submitted to the court, Mr Haasan said his words had been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

He emphasised that he was exercising his constitutional right to free expression and trade. "I will not apologise for love," he reiterated, a sentiment also echoed by his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), which put up posters across Tamil Nadu declaring "Love Will Not Apologise" and "Truth Will Not Bow Down."

When questioned about a potential ban on his film in Karnataka, Mr Haasan had earlier responded, "It's a democracy. I believe in law and justice."

Mr Haasan, who is also poised to become a Rajya Sabha MP backed by the DMK, underlined his genuine affection for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, adding, "Only those with an agenda will suspect that love."

With Karnataka contributing nearly Rs 30 crore to the film's box office prospects, all eyes are now on Mr Haasan's press conference today - a crucial moment that may shape the trajectory of Thug Life's release in the region.

While political parties in Tamil Nadu are treading cautiously, many point out that often fringe groups have their way amid law and order concerns, making freedom of expression a casualty.