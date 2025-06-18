Warnings, Cops Outside Houses: Karnataka Takes Steps For <i>'Thug Life'</i> Release

In the wake of strong observations made by the Supreme Court in favour of allowing the release of 'Thug Life', a movie produced by actor and politician Kamal Haasan, the Karnataka government has begun tightening enforcement across the state to ensure there are no disruptions.

Following calls from pro-Kannada groups for a ban on the movie, the government has issued stern notices to prominent activists and deployed police personnel outside their houses as a preventive measure.

Hearing a petition on the issue on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had stressed that once a film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, it must be allowed to release without any obstruction. Mobs and vigilante groups could not be allowed to take over the streets, it had warned, reminding states that it was their duty to follow the rule of law.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on Thursday.

The Bengaluru Police has issued formal warnings to pro-Kannada leaders, including Praveen Shetty of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. The notice cites a Karnataka High Court directive (writ petition No. 5781/2021) that restricts all protests and demonstrations within the city to Freedom Park. The notice warned that any attempt to hold rallies, distribute pamphlets, or symbolically protest in other areas will be treated as a violation of this order and attract legal action.

The release of the Kamal Haasan starter is being opposed by Kannada groups over the actor's remark during its promotion that Kannada was "born out of Tamil". Activist groups had threatened to disrupt screenings across the state, leading to the movie not being shown in Karnataka despite being released worldwide on June 5.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also issued a direct appeal to Kannada organisations and warned them against doing anything that would impact law and order. "There is a limit to everything. I appeal to all Kannada activists to be calm and respect the courts. No one should take the law into their own hands," he said.