'AIADMK's Support To Farm Bills Betrays Farmers': Kamal Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan attacked the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu over the farm bills.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today slammed Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK for supporting the three controversial farm bills and stressed the bills "attack the state's autonomy". Mr Haasan urged President Ram Nath Kovind to return them to the parliament for discussion.

"Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has betrayed Tamil Nadu farmers by supporting these bills," Mr Haasan said in a statement, warning that farmers have the power to bury the government.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls next year. AIADMK is an ally of the BJP, which leads the central government.