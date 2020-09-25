'Reach Out To Farmers': PM Modi To BJP Workers On Farm Bills

PM Modi addressed the BJP workers this afternoon through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon, in a virtual address to the BJP workers, targeted the opposition as he said that "farmers and labourers have got a jumbled web of promises and laws" ever since country attained independence, adding that his government has played a critical role in bringing about reforms.

Amid protests against the three farm bills in farm bowl states of Punjab and Haryana today, PM Modi told the partymen: "All BJP karyakartas should reach out to the farmers on the ground and inform them in very simplified language about the importance and intricacies of the new farm reforms... how these will empower them. Our ground connect will bust the propaganda being spread in the virtual world."

Targeting the opposition, he said: "They are spreading rumours. Saving farmers from such rumours and explaining the importance of the agriculture reforms is the responsibility and duty of all BJP workers because we have to make the future of farmers bright."

"We have taken a strong step to free the farmers from burden of taking loans. The farmers will be able to get the right price for their produce after decades," PM Modi said during the virtual address.

"Whether they are poor people or labourers, farmers or women... all of them are pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Every BJP government, Central or State, is trying to ensure that every individual feels included in the growth of the nation and doesn't feel ignored," he underlined.

PM Modi also spoke about the Labour Code Bills which were cleared by the parliament earlier this week amid opposition boycott.

"New labour reforms will transform the lives of our labour force. So far, only 30 per cent of the workers had the coverage of minimum wage guarantee. Now, it will expand to all workers in the unorganised sector. You will be surprised to know that there existed about 10,000 slabs of minimum wages for various sectors. After a lot of efforts, these have been reduced to 200 slabs," PM Modi said today.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress among other opposition parties have been attacking the government over the crucial laws that cleared the parliament in the last one week - 3 Farm Bills and Labour Code Bills.