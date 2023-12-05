Naveen Patnaik Shares Glimpse Of Biju Patnaik's Legendary Station Wagon

His son and current Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared a glimpse of the old vehicle.

The 'Kalinga Rath', the iconic station wagon of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik, has a unique place in the eastern state's political history. Throughout Biju Patnaik's four-decade public career, the 1958 Willys station wagon, bearing the number OR-U-5867, was his faithful steed, accompanying him on a whirlwind of political campaigns across the lengths and breadths of Odisha.

On Tuesday, his son and current Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared a glimpse of the old vehicle.

"This is the station wagon which was used by Biju Babu for his election campaigns. It is treated by the party (Biju Janata Dal) and the people as a legendary vehicle," Chief Minister Patnaik said in a video posted on social media.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao used a customised Chevrolet during his political campaigns in the 1980s. The vehicle was named the 'Chaitanya Ratham' and is as iconic in the southern state as the 'Kalinga Rath' is in Odisha.

Biju Babu, often called 'The Tall Man of Odisha', has a storeyed legacy in the state and his political activism was deeply rooted in his adventurous spirit.

During his student life, he embarked on a daring cycle expedition from his hometown of Cuttack to Pakistan's Peshawar. His association with Indian National Airways saw him rise to the ranks of an ace pilot, earning him recognition for his exceptional skill and daring maneuvers.

In 1947, during Indonesia's fight for independence, Biju Patnaik, on Jawaharlal Nehru's request, defied the odds by rescuing its former prime minister Sultan Sjahrir on a Douglas C-47 (Dakota) military plane, flying through Dutch surveillance.

During the "Quit India" Movement, he collaborated with underground leaders, leading to his imprisonment for thirty months.

Biju Babu found himself at odds with the Congress party's increasingly centralised leadership, particularly under the rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Disillusioned with the party's direction he made the bold decision to break away in 1969.

He twice served as the chief minister of Odisha and died at the age of 81 in 1997.

