Paraglider Pilot Dead, Tourist Injured In Accident In Bengal's Kalimpong

Whether any safety measure was flouted was being probed (Representational)

A paraglider was killed and another severely injured in a gliding accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, police said on Sunday.

"Purushottam, 22, a paragliding pilot from Nepal, died in the accident while the tourist with him was injured in Delo hills on Sunday," a Kalimpong police officer said.

The body has been recovered. The tourist from Patna, Gaurav Choudhary, 35, critically injured is in a private hospital in Siliguri," he added.

Whether any safety measure was flouted was being probed.