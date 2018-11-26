Paraglider Pilot Dead, Tourist Injured In Accident In Bengal's Kalimpong

Gaurav Choudhary, 35, is critically injured and is in a private hospital in Siliguri.

All India | | Updated: November 26, 2018 03:30 IST
Whether any safety measure was flouted was being probed (Representational)


Kolkata: 

A paraglider was killed and another severely injured in a gliding accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, police said on Sunday.

"Purushottam, 22, a paragliding pilot from Nepal, died in the accident while the tourist with him was injured in Delo hills on Sunday," a Kalimpong police officer said.

The body has been recovered. The tourist from Patna, Gaurav Choudhary, 35, critically injured is in a private hospital in Siliguri," he added.

Whether any safety measure was flouted was being probed.

