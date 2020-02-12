'Introduce Hanuman Chalisa In Schools': BJP Leader To Arvind Kejriwal

Kailash Vijayvargiya said recitation of Hanuman Chalisa should be made compulsory in all schools.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory in Delhi elections and asked him to introduce Hanuman Chalisa in all educational institutions of Delhi.

"Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji! Certainly, whosoever comes to Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa recitation should be made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions of Delhi. Why should Delhi children remain deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?" Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted.

Soon after election results on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal had said it was the day of Lord Hanuman, who has blessed the people of Delhi.

"This is the day of Lord Hanuman, who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years," Mr Kejriwal said while addressing party workers.

Later, Arvind Kejriwal and his family members offered players at the CP Hanuman temple.

Earlier, a war of words broke out between the AAP and BJP with BJP's Manoj Tiwari calling Arvind Kejriwal a "nakli bhakt".

