Kabaddi Player Shot Dead In Punjab, 5 Cops Arrested

The man was shot dead by one of the cops, a police spokesperson said. (Representational)

Five officials of the Punjab Police were among six people to be arrested for their involvement in the killing of a man, a Kabaddi player, following a road rage incident in Batala on Sunday.

A spokesperson of Punjab Police said the five police officials were dismissed from service today for "grave misconduct, involvement in criminal acts and tarnishing the image of the police department." The sixth accused, a civilian, is also in custody.

Travelling in two cars, the six men, who were allegedly drunk, met with an accident near Bhagwanpur village with a car ahead of them which was being driven by a woman, later identified as Amarpreet Kaur, an excise inspector.

The cops got into an argument with the woman and attacked her vehicle, following which she called her brother-in-law, Gurmej Singh, for help.

During the fight, the man was shot dead by one of the cops, the police spokesperson added.

The five officials, who were arrested today, have been identified as -- Assistant Sub-Inspectors Baljit Singh and Ranjeet Singh, and head constables Avtar Singh, Balkar Singh and Surinder Singh. The sixth accused was identified as a civilian, Simrat Singh.

A case under relevant sections including 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, the police said.

This is the second incident where a police official killed a Kabaddi player in the state. In May, Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh allegedly shot dead another Kabaddi player, Arvinder Jeet Singh.