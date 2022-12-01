'ED Arrives Before Modi...': KCR's Daughter, Named In Liquor Policy Case

Telangana legislator K Kavitha, who was named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a court filing over its investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, today took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying any state where elections are to happen, the Enforcement Directorate arrives before the PM.

"Bachcha bachcha jaanta hai, Modi se pehle ED aatha hai (every child knows, ED arrives before Modi)," she said.

Without going into the specifics of allegations against her, Ms Kavitha said ED and CBI cases against leaders of her party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is "low level politics".

"You cannot win elections using your central agencies," she said, further alleging that the BJP has "destabilised nine states in eight years".

She accused the BJP of conspiring to destabilise the KCR-led state government, and using central agencies to "defame" them.

The central probe agency, citing statements by an arrested Gurugram businessman Amit Arora, has claimed that K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the "South Group" which paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) via another arrested businessman Vijay Nair.