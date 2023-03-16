Massive Show Of Strength In Delhi For KCR's Daughter Ahead Of Questioning

K Kavitha has alleged a political conspiracy behind the ED summons.

Ahead of the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the Delhi liquor policy case, posters have come up in Hyderabad calling BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary, as a 'wanted' criminal. Posters were seen at two different places in Hyderabad, according to news agency ANI. Her party, BRS, today also put up a massive show of strength in Delhi. BRS ministers and top leaders have flown to the national capital in solidarity with K Kavitha, one of the party's most visible faces.

Hyderabad,Telangana | BRS-BJP poster war: Ahead of ED questioning MLC K Kavitha now posters have come up in Hyderabad. In the posters BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal & 'Wanted'. Posters were seen at two different places in Hyderabad (14.3) pic.twitter.com/xxY7rZKlaL — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

The BRS leader was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case on March 11. She has been summoned for the third time today.

44 year-old Ms Kavitha, who is a member of the Telangana legislative council, has approached the Supreme Court against her questioning, challenging the ED summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn liquor policy. She has also challenged the seizure of her phone.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear her request on March 24.

Ms Kavitha's lawyer had sought an urgent hearing, claiming her being called to the ED office is "completely against the law". She hasn't been named as an accused by either the CBI or the ED.

K Kavitha has alleged a political conspiracy behind the ED summons. Her party leaders have also said that the probe agency has become an extended arm of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BRS leader has alleged that she has been summoned by the probe agency on the basis of statements made under threat and coercion.

Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case on Monday night, and Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, Ms Kavitha's former auditor, were also questioned in the case yesterday. The investigators have linked Ms Kavitha with both of them, calling them part of the "south group".

Notably, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, accused of favouring a "south group" while framing the Delhi excise policy, has been arrested by ED in the same case. His bail request in the CBI case is scheduled to be heard in a special court on March 21.

The BJP has been targetting BRS on allegations of corruption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly targetted KCR for dynasty politics and corruption

Action against the BRS leader comes at a time when the party plans to go national, showcasing the 'Telangana model' to the country.