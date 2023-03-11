KCR's Daughter To Be Questioned Today In Liquor Policy Case: 10 Points

Ms Kavitha was to meet the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. Citing her hunger strike scheduled in Delhi on Friday seeking the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in parliament, she asked the ED to postpone her questioning to today, which the central agency had agreed.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is already under the ED's custody. He was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged corruption in framing Delhi's new liquor policy, which was later scrapped.

A key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case is on an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen and politicians which the central agencies have called the "South Group".

The ED alleged the liquor policy was tweaked to help companies of the "South Group" and Mr Sisodia diluted the policy in their favour without any consultation.

One of the "South Group" people under the radar is Ms Kavitha. Her father K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is a key opposition leader in the centre. This has led to allegations against the BJP-led centre of using central agencies to harass opposition leaders with false cases.

"In India, there's no difference between Enforcement Directorate summons and (Narendra) Modi's summons... It is a practice now wherever there's an election, before PM, the Enforcement Directorate comes. What can the opposition do? Go to people's court or the Supreme Court," Ms Kavitha told NDTV on Friday.

Her brother and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao also came to Delhi yesterday, a day before his sister's questioning by the ED.

KCR yesterday told party leaders they will fight to stop the harassment by the rival BJP using central agencies, news agency PTI reported. "Our struggle will continue till BJP is ousted from (power) in the country," KCR said.

Ms Kavitha, 44, has said the BJP is trying to "intimidate my leader", referring to her father KCR, who is hoping for a third consecutive term in power in the state, where assembly elections are due in a few months.