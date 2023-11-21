Will Return With Bigger Mandate, Congress Will Get Less Than 20 Seats: KCR

Voting for Telangana's 119 seats will take place on November 30.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said his party would come to power in the Assembly elections with a better majority than in the past and that Congress would get less than 20 out of the total 119 seats.

Addressing an election rally at Madhira, he took a jibe at the grand old party saying that there are a dozen chief ministerial candidates in the Congress.

"They (Congress) are not going to win. I am telling you with a guarantee. Congress, the same 20 seats. Less than 20. I have come to my 70th constituency visit in Madhira as part of my election campaign. There are only 30 left. If I go to all 30, Congress would be further defeated. As I am visiting (on campaign), Congress is losing," he said.

He expressed confidence that the BRS government would be formed with an excellent majority, a couple of seats more than what it had got in the past.

There need not be any doubts about it, said Mr Rao, also known as KCR.

Speaking on the occasion, he attacked the Congress, alleging that its history was one of deceiving people.

"Congress which ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh before formation of Telangana in 2014 could not ensure adequate supply of drinking and irrigation water," he alleged.

In contrast, during the BRS rule since 2014, Telangana has achieved rapid progress with the state being on top in the country in per capita income, he said.

Congress leaders promise to bring back 'Indiramma Rajyam', the welfare rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but that period was marked by the Emergency and the lot of Dalits has remained as it was then, he alleged.

Had a welfare scheme of BRS government like 'Dalit Bandhu' been implemented soon after Independence, would the Dalits have remained poor, he asked.

