Jyotiraditya Scindia To NDTV On Airport Congestion: Top Quotes

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to NDTV on congestion at airports. Passengers had been complaining of long queues during check-in at the airport in Delhi and other cities. The government has said the check-in process has improved now after they took corrective steps. Here are some quotes from the interview:
- The civil aviation sector has seen a V-shaped recovery.
- From aircraft sitting on the tarmac to all planes flying today, there has been a surge in air travel after the decline of COVID-19.
- But it (the boom) brings with it problems of logistics and operations.
- Between the demands of passengers wanting to travel and the supply by airlines sits the airport, which has to provide a seamless and efficient service.
- It is the airport operator's responsibility to provide that (seamless) service.
- No one had anticipated such a rush for the winter festival vacations.
- I held a meeting with all the airport operators about this.
- Now, there is also a section of airport security check. But let me clarify that the delays are not because of the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) staff.
- We currently have 11 lines and sections for this (security). But we need 16 such lines and sections. I have had a discussion with the airport operator and this is being provided for.
- There is a problem with entry gates too. If there is a 20-minute wait time at gate number 6 and only a 2-minute wait at gate number 11, then immediately it must be switched. That must also be put up on a display screen. That is something being done now after my discussion with the airport operator.
- Now, at the security check, we have 17 security lines as of today. We have gone from 11+2 a few days ago to 17... and in a few days we hope to increase it to 20 security lines. We have also removed all unnecessary barricades.
- This (congestion) is not a CISF issue. There is no shortfall of CISF personnel. The DG-CISF was with me in the three-hour meeting and I asked Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) as well if this was a CISF issue. I was told there is no problem from CISF side. They are in fact cooperating fully with the airport requirements.