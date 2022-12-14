Jyotiraditya Scindia To NDTV On Airport Congestion: Top Quotes

Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to NDTV on airport congestion

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to NDTV on congestion at airports. Passengers had been complaining of long queues during check-in at the airport in Delhi and other cities. The government has said the check-in process has improved now after they took corrective steps. Here are some quotes from the interview:

The civil aviation sector has seen a V-shaped recovery.

From aircraft sitting on the tarmac to all planes flying today, there has been a surge in air travel after the decline of COVID-19.

But it (the boom) brings with it problems of logistics and operations.

Between the demands of passengers wanting to travel and the supply by airlines sits the airport, which has to provide a seamless and efficient service.

It is the airport operator's responsibility to provide that (seamless) service.

No one had anticipated such a rush for the winter festival vacations.

I held a meeting with all the airport operators about this.

Now, there is also a section of airport security check. But let me clarify that the delays are not because of the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) staff.

We currently have 11 lines and sections for this (security). But we need 16 such lines and sections. I have had a discussion with the airport operator and this is being provided for.

There is a problem with entry gates too. If there is a 20-minute wait time at gate number 6 and only a 2-minute wait at gate number 11, then immediately it must be switched. That must also be put up on a display screen. That is something being done now after my discussion with the airport operator.

Now, at the security check, we have 17 security lines as of today. We have gone from 11+2 a few days ago to 17... and in a few days we hope to increase it to 20 security lines. We have also removed all unnecessary barricades.

This (congestion) is not a CISF issue. There is no shortfall of CISF personnel. The DG-CISF was with me in the three-hour meeting and I asked Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) as well if this was a CISF issue. I was told there is no problem from CISF side. They are in fact cooperating fully with the airport requirements.