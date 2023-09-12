Justin Trudeau's Return From India May Be Delayed Further. Here's Why

Justin Trudeau's visit for the G20 summit was lower-key than his counterparts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure from India could further be delayed after the replacement aircraft - which was on its way to Delhi to fly him home - was diverted to London, his country's media reported.

"The replacement plane, which initially was routing through Rome on its way to India, has since been diverted to London, England," the CBS News said quoting Mr Trudeau's office.

No reason was given for the unscheduled diversion, the news report said.

Justin Trudeau arrived in India on Friday to attend the G20 summit.

Mr Trudeau, his son Xavier and the Canadian delegation were forced to extend their stay in Delhi after their plane suffered a technical glitch. They were set to leave India on Sunday night.

The backup plane is also carrying the spare parts needed to repair the plane they arrived on, officials said.

"The Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the Canadian delegation home. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid." said a statement from Trudeau's office yesterday,

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," it said.

Mr Trudeau's visit for the G20 summit was lower-key than some of his counterparts, and came against a backdrop of tensions between his government and India over Canada's handling of Khalistan sympathizers.