Allahabad High Court Lawyers Strike For 2nd Day Over Transfer Of Cash Row Judge

Judicial proceedings at the Allahabad High Court remained disrupted for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to an indefinite strike by lawyers against the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to the high court here.

Justice Varma is facing an investigation after a huge amount of cash was found allegedly from his residence.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) said that membership of those lawyers who have appeared in court disregarding the association's strike call has been suspended.

The AHCBA issued a statement announcing that the strike will continue on March 27. The association also urged judges to support their protest.

AHCBA Secretary Vikrant Pandey said that lawyers who disregarded the association's resolution and warnings by appearing in court have had their membership suspended with immediate effect.

"A show-cause notice has been issued to such lawyers, requiring them to provide an explanation within two days. Those who fail to respond will have their membership terminated, and a request will be made to the high court to cancel their advocate registration," he said.

AHCBA Joint Secretary (Press) Puneet Kumar Shukla said that due to the strike, the affidavit centre remained closed. He also mentioned that association office-bearers approached judges, seeking their cooperation in the ongoing protest.

