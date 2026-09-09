Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge Takes Oath As Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge took the oath as the 45th Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court during a formal ceremony held on the court premises here on Wednesday.

West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Ghuge in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, and senior members of the state cabinet.

Former and serving judges of various High Courts also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The appointment fills the permanent vacancy created after the retirement of former Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, during which Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty managed the judicial duties of the High Court.

There was a demand for the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice for the Calcutta High Court.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, made recommendations in this regard. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his elevation as the permanent Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on August 6, and his appointment was cleared by the government on September 5.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on X Handle that the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice, has given his consent to Justice Ghuge's appointment as the new Calcutta High Court Chief Justice under the powers granted by the Indian Constitution.

Justice Ghuge started his legal career as an advocate in 1990.

He has appeared in more than 2,000 cases, a majority of them representing labour unions. Over the years, he has also represented several industrial organisations and multinational companies.

He also served as a contributory professor for the PG LL.M course at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) from 2005 to 2008. Justice Ghuge had also served as secretary of the Bar Association of Industrial Lawyers, Aurangabad for five years, as well as its president from July 2010 to December 2011.

His judicial career began in June 2013, with his appointment as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court. He became a permanent judge there in March 2016. He was appointed the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in June 2026.

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