Justice Prathiba M Singh to Launch Groundbreaking Book On Patent Law

Justice Prathiba M Singh began writing the book in 2013.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, currently serving as a Judge at the Delhi High Court, is set to release a comprehensive two-volume book on Patent Law. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Delhi, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance.

The surge in intellectual property litigation, particularly in the realm of patent law, has prompted the need for a thorough and insightful resource. The book, spanning over 2,600 pages across two volumes, serves as a commentary on Patent Law and draws from approximately 500 legal decisions.

Justice Prathiba M Singh began writing the book in 2013 when she was designated as a Senior Advocate. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Senior Advocate Harish Salve played key roles in encouraging Justice Singh to undertake this monumental task.

The book launch ceremony will witness the presence of international luminaries in patent law, including Lord Justice Colin Birss from the Court of Appeal England & Wales, Dr Klaus Grabinski, President of the Unified Patent Court in Luxembourg, and Dr Annabelle Bennett, Former Judge of the Federal Court of Australia.

The unfortunate deaths of legal luminaries Soli J Sorabjee and Fali S Nariman, who both supported and encouraged Justice Singh in her endeavor, add a poignant note to the event. Fali S Nariman is commemorated as one of the Chief Guests in the invitation, a tribute to his unwavering support.

The book delves into key aspects of patentability, including Novelty, Inventive Step, and Industrial Applicability. Additionally, it addresses the crucial issue of patent infringement and explores potential remedies.

A notable feature of the publication is the inclusion of 70-page snapshots offering a condensed view of the commentary. It also acknowledges the contributions of judges whose decisions are referenced, including Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud and other sitting judges.

The book confronts the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in patent law. With the rapid growth of AI technologies, the question of whether AI-created innovations deserve patent protection is a current subject of debate.

Before assuming her role as a Judge in the Delhi High Court in May 2017, Justice Singh had a flourishing practice, specialising in areas such as intellectual property laws, including patents, trademarks, designs, copyright, and internet laws.

A leading global publication has consistently recognised Justice Prathiba M Singh among the 50 Most Influential People in Intellectual Property for the years 2021 and 2022.

Justice Singh cautions that any lawyer quoting this book during a hearing does so "at one's own risk and peril."