"Justice, Not Revenge": Indian Army Shares New Operation Sindoor Video

The Indian Army shared fresh visuals of military action carried out under Operation Sindoor, calling it justice and not revenge for the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

The video shared on the Army's Western Command X handle showed military firing and shelling on Pakistani territory as part of the strikes on May 7 and later. A soldier can be heard saying, "This (Operation Sindoor) started with the Pahalgam attack. It is not anger but a resolve to teach a lesson that will be remembered in the future. It is justice, not revenge."

In the video captioned as "Planned, trained and executed", the soldier is heard saying that all Pakistani posts from where firing was initiated were decimated.

As cross-border tensions continued after May 7 Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were struck, a ceasefire was reached between the two countries on May 10. New Delhi said trade with Pakistan and the Indus Water Treaty would continue to remain in abeyance.

This comes on a day the Indian Army said no meeting of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan was scheduled for Sunday, adding that the ceasefire between the two countries continues. A defence ministry statement said, "Some media houses are reporting that the Ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending today. In addition, queries are also being received if a DGMO-level talk is scheduled today? The response is as under:- No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it."

The Centre also announced a list of fifty-one political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers from various political parties who will be part of the seven delegations travelling to world capitals to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. The delegations led by Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad (both BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) will visit a total of 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Each delegation comprises seven or eight political leaders and is assisted by former diplomats. Of the 51 political leaders, 31 are part of the ruling NDA, while the remaining 20 are from the non-NDA parties.

Pakistan Prime too announced similar visits by a high-level delegation from his country to several countries. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he has entrusted the leadership of the delegation to Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif), who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," Mr Zardari wrote on X on Saturday.