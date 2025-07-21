"Justice Must Prevail": Families Of Mumbai Blasts Victims Demand CBI Probe

Hours after the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 men convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, families of the victims on Monday voiced strong concerns and demanded a fresh investigation, urging the Centre to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The victims questioned the integrity of the initial investigation and called for accountability, expressing fear that justice may have been denied to the 189 people who lost their lives and over 800 who were injured in the devastating attack.

Speaking to IANS, Radhe Shyam Dubey, one of the injured in the blast, said, "There must be a proper re-investigation. The CBI should take over the case. Those responsible should not be allowed to go free. There seems to be serious collusion in this matter. I urge the government to act - this case should go to the Supreme Court. Around seven coordinated blasts happened that day. So many families were destroyed. We deserve answers. Justice delayed cannot mean justice denied."

He added, "There have been irregularities from the start. Kirit Somaiya led the charge back then, but now it's unclear what happened. The truth must come out, and justice must prevail."

Another family member of one of the victims said, "This is heartbreaking. If they were truly guilty, they should not walk free. We are confused. We don't fully understand what changed in the case. If the High Court found them innocent, we have to respect that, but it still leaves us with unanswered questions."

The Bombay High Court's verdict, delivered by a bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice S.G. Chandak, has overturned the 2015 decision of a special MCOCA court, which had convicted 12 men - sentencing five to death and seven to life imprisonment.

With Monday's order, the High Court directed the immediate release of the 12 accused, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Out of the 13 men originally arrested, one - Dr. Wahid Sheikh - was acquitted by the special court in 2015. The remaining 12 have now been exonerated as well.

The 2006 blasts - one of the worst terror attacks in Mumbai's history - occurred during evening rush hour on July 11. In a span of 11 minutes, seven bombs exploded in pressure cookers hidden inside bags across local trains travelling between Churchgate and Borivali, killing 189 people and injuring 824.

Forensic investigations had confirmed that the bombs were composed of RDX and ammonium nitrate, raising suspicions of cross-border terrorism.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), alleging involvement of Pakistan-backed Islamic militants.

