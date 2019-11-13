Justice Muhammad Raffiq Takes Oath As Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice

In 2008, Justice Muhammad Raffiq was appointed as a judge at the Rajasthan High Court (Representational)

Justice Muhammad Raffiq, was on Wednesday sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials.

Justice Raffiq, 59, succeeds Ajay Kumar Mittal who is now the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In 2008, Justice Raffiq was appointed as a judge at the Rajasthan High Court.

A native of Rajasthan, he practised law at the Rajasthan High Court since 1984.

