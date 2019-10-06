Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy Takes Oath As Himachal Chief Justice

Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy takes over as Chief Justice of Himachal High Court.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday administered the oath of office to Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy as the Chief Justice of High Court.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy was presented a guard of honour in the high court premises.

Justice Swamy was born on July 1, 1959. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on July 4, 2007, and subsequently as permanent Judge on April 17, 2009

He was also the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court from January 17 to May 9 this year.





