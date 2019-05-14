Justice DN Patel's Name Recommended For Delhi High Court Chief Justice

Justice DN Patel obtained his LLB degree in 1984 and his master's degree in 1986 (Representational)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice DN Patel of the Jharkhand High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

"Justice DN Patel is a senior puisne Judge from Gujarat High Court and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Jharkhand High Court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice DN Patel is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly," the May 10 resolution of the Collegium said.

The recommendation was signed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and NV Ramana.

The post of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice will fall vacant after the retirement of Justice Rajendra Menon next month.

Born in 1960, Justice Patel obtained his LLB degree in 1984 and his master's degree in 1986.

After his enrollment as an advocate in 1984, he started practising in the Gujarat High Court and the areas of his practice include civil, criminal, constitutional, excise and customs matters.

Justice Patel served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court for varying periods between 2013 and 2018.

He has attended several international events.

